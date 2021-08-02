“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” has been renewed for a second season on Disney+

You don’t have to pay for an HBO Max subscription to get all the dirt from Gossip Girl or host a Euphoria watch party with your friends — now, all you need is a Snapchat account. The streaming service announced a new partnership with Snapchat on Tuesday, July 20, revealing select episodes of its popular original shows are available to watch as Snap Minis, without a subscription. The best part is, you can check out the shows simultaneously with your friends on Snapchat, all while you chat and react to the episode in real time together. So, here’s how to watch HBO Max shows for free on Snapchat.