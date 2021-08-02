Cancel
“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” has been renewed for a second season on Disney+

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-in-the-works The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers TV series, following a new group of players competing against the old powerhouse Ducks and featuring actors including Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez (coach Gordon Bombay from the original movies), has received some pretty strong reviews (89 percent positive on Rotten Tomatoes) since its March release. It’s seemed to attract an audience from kids new to the series, adults with nostalgia for the movies, and more, and the behind-the-scenes combination of original trilogy writer Steve Brill and producer Jordan Kerner with new-to-the-series faces Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith appears to have paid off. Now, it’s been renewed for a second season, with production expected to resume in early 2022. Here’s more on that from Joe Otterson at Variety:

