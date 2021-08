For my leadership series, I had the amazing opportunity to sit down and interview Queer Eye co-host Tan France and a woman named Jennifer who’s struggled with severe eczema nearly her entire life. For the 1.6 million adults with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, the most common form of eczema, everyday tasks, including deciding what to wear, isn’t always simple. Itchy fabrics can irritate eczema symptoms and shirts can show oozing rashes or blood from scratching. Through his latest program, Tan is empowering people with eczema to find their Now Me — the moment when eczema isn’t the center of their life and they can feel comfortable with their own skin.