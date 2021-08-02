Brevard County offering zoo admission, food vouchers to incentivize COVID-19 vaccine

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — In Brevard County, COVID-19 cases continue to rise rapidly. But more recently, so have the numbers of people vaccinated against the virus.

And county officials are working to get those vaccination numbers even higher by offering incentives for first-time vaccinations. Those incentives include everything from food vouchers to free zoo admission.

The biggest incentive, however, is of course protection against the virus.

“We really need to see the numbers to really start to ramp up; roughly only 50% of the population in Brevard County has had the vaccination, and that is the best thing you can do for yourself to keep you out of the hospital or keep you from dying from COVID,” said Don Walker, the director of Brevard County communications.

County officials said vaccine supplies are plentiful.

On Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. there are also a pair of community vaccination clinics, one at the Merritt Island Pancake House and the other at the Brevard Zoo.