New App Works Like Airbnb For Swimming Pools

By News On 6
News On 6
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new app that works like an Airbnb for swimming pools has made its way to Oklahoma. There are over 15,000 pools listed in the U.S., Canada and Australia. There are even a few listed in Oklahoma. For more information on this new app, CLICK HERE.

