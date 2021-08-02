New App Works Like Airbnb For Swimming Pools

Why are there no Yakima pools to rent on the Swimply app? What is Swimply, you ask?. The Swimply app lets you "rent" somebody's pool by the hour. Think of it as the Airbnb of pools, except your stay is a heckuva lot shorter. I swear there was a pool available for rent in the Yakima area last month (July) because I went checking out to see if they had any hot tubs I could rent for myself. Sure, I could go to a gym, if only I knew of a local gym whose hot tub is actually OPEN (and secluded from a bunch of kids and other adults). I found a home in Selah that was offering their pool on Swimply but I suppose they grew tired of people using it because it is no longer listed.