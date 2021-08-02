The Harsh Reality Of Owning An Electric Car Without A House
We keep hearing that electric cars are the future. Around the globe, countries have committed to banning gasoline vehicle sales by a specific date, and the United States is under pressure to do the same. The current administration wants to cut greenhouse emissions in half by 2030, which involves getting more people to drive EVs. There's a problem though. The charging infrastructure isn't up to the task. At least not yet.carbuzz.com
