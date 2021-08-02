The Harsh Reality Of Owning An Electric Car Without A House

For quite some time now, Tesla has teased us with a smaller, more affordable alternative to the Model 3. Company CEO Elon Musk has promised that the car would cost just $25,000 and could even arrive this year. Plans for the car include Chinese manufacture and sale, but it is also expected to be sold in other markets across the globe, including the US. However, past promises from the company have either been delayed in their arrival or never see the light of day, so we haven't been all that optimistic about seeing the budget EV this year. The rumor mill has been churning frantically though, and it says that things could be on track, with a prototype said to be already completed.