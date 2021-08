Martine's Riverhouse Restaurant in New Hope, PA, is hosting Industry Happy Hour, starting next week, according to Facebook. If you don't know what Industry Happy Hour is (don't worry, I didn't either), let me fill you in. Industry Happy Hour is for people in the restaurant industry. Martine's Riverhouse knows first hand how rough the pandemic was, and still is, on the restaurant industry, so they want to give all restaurant workers a "soft place to land," the post reads. This is so great. A nice way for restaurant workers to destress, have fun, and meet others from the restaurant business, who are probably going through the same stresses.