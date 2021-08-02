Netflix's Pray Away Doc Exposes the Abuse of Anti-LGBTQ+ Group Exodus International
Netflix's latest documentary, Pray Away, sheds light on the harmful effects and abuse caused by gay conversion therapy organizations, specifically Exodus International. The Christian group was formed in 1976 and claimed it could "cure" same-sex attraction through faith, prayer, and therapy. Exodus International was one of the nation's largest conversion therapy networks before it officially shut down in 2013, so what happened?www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0