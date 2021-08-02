Cancel
Netflix's Pray Away Doc Exposes the Abuse of Anti-LGBTQ+ Group Exodus International

By Monica Sisavat
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 5 days ago
Netflix's latest documentary, Pray Away, sheds light on the harmful effects and abuse caused by gay conversion therapy organizations, specifically Exodus International. The Christian group was formed in 1976 and claimed it could "cure" same-sex attraction through faith, prayer, and therapy. Exodus International was one of the nation's largest conversion therapy networks before it officially shut down in 2013, so what happened?

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

