Bomb squad called to Woods Hole after fishing boat hauls phosphorous flare

WOODS HOLE – A fishing vessel hauled up a phosphorous flare Monday afternoon. The boat made port off MBL Street. Falmouth Fire stood by until the Mass State Police bomb squad could arrive and safely dispose of the flare. Officials remind anyone who may come upon such items washed up on a beach to leave […]