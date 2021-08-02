Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

More Chicago Bars, Restaurants Requiring Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo vaccine card? No entry. The number of Chicago bars and restaurants where you might come across a sign with those words on the door is growing. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cbs#Vaccinations#Food Drink#Chicago Bars#Cbs 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Chicago house icon Paul Johnson dies from COVID-19 at 50

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. — After a nearly month long battle with COVID19, Chicago house music legend, Paul Johnson has passed away at the age of 50. The local DJ and producer reportedly passed away today after contracting COVID19 last month. Paul Johnson’s Facebook page posted that he died around 9...
Illinois StateEater

Illinois Restaurants May See COVID-19 Restrictions Return Next Week

Diners could soon be once again required to wear facial coverings inside restaurants in Illinois. As COVID-19 rates within the state increase, following a trend seen in other parts of the country, the Illinois Department of Public Health wants residents in “areas with substantial and high transmission” — primarily public indoor spaces — to resume wearing facial coverings.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

A running list of Boston-area restaurants and bars requiring proof of vaccination

"I hope proof of full vaccination will become more widespread in Boston and in other cities, especially as COVID variants and international travel are rising." In response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the United States, the CDC is once again recommending that masks should be used indoors in certain areas of the country, even among those who have already been vaccinated. While Gov. Baker has yet to issue any new mask mandates, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health updated its face covering advisory on Friday, stating that vaccinated residents who have a weakened immune system, are at increased risk for severe disease due to age or an underlying condition, or who live with someone that is at high risk or is unvaccinated should wear a mask when indoors outside their home when social distancing is not possible.
Posted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Festivals Called Into Question As Delta Variant COVID-19 Cases Rise

CHICAGO (CBS) — In a dramatic new milestone in COVID-19 infections, Johns Hopkins University confirmed the United States is now averaging 100,000 new infections in a day. The last time cases were that high was during the winter surge. The new report comes as cases are on the rise in Chicago again. Two festivals were canceled, but then Market Days just kicked off in Boystown and Lollapalooza just wrapped up days ago. Market Days has safety measures in place for COVID-19, including a tent where people can get a free rapid test or even a vaccine shot. Events like these are facing criticism from some and welcomed with open arms by others. While cases are going up and while the number of Illinoisans hospitalized with coronavirus has doubled in the last month, deaths and hospitalizations are significantly lower than last year. The daily average hospitalization for COVID-19 in Chicago last April saw days with more than 150 people in the hospital. Recently it’s an average of nine or 10. It is, however, important to note that Chicago has a very different vaccination rate from other more rural spots in Illinois. Of Illinoisans hospitalized with COVID-19 in June, 96% were not vaccinated.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Employees Must Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination Or Test Weekly Starting Aug. 16

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday afternoon that all county employees must show proof of COVID vaccination or submit to weekly testing starting August 16. “We all know that getting vaccinated is the single best step that any of us can take to protect ourselves and our loved ones to reduce the spread of the virus. Truly, it is the path forward,” she said. “And this policy that we are announcing today will help ensure we are doing our part to maintain a safe, healthy workplace and that county employees are doing our part to prevent the...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WMIL FM106.1

This Wisconsin Restaurant Has The Best Burger In The State

Finding the best burger around town can be hard with so many options available. Luckily, Food & Wine went on the search for the best burger in every state. No, we don't mean the best-looking burger. Instead, we're talking about mouth-watering quality seasoned beef that is prepared just right so you don't need any condiments type of burgers.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

If you went to Lollapalooza, get a COVID-19 test this week, Champaign-Urbana health department urges local residents

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District asked in a Facebook post Tuesday that those who attended Lollapalooza over the course of the four-day festival get tested for COVID-19 this week. The public health authority included information on Champaign County’s COVID-19 testing availability and asked attendees of the music festival, about 385,000 over the course of the four days, to get tested ...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Getting Hosed: The $8,000 Difference Between A Metered And Unmetered Property

CHICAGO (CBS) — “Getting Hosed,” as a news series goes, is a household name — except for one noted Chicagoan.  “I don’t stay up long enough to watch the evening news, but obviously if there’s an issue we’ll respond to it,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot told CBS 2 at a May 27 press conference. Since 2018, the CBS 2 Investigators have chronicled Chicago’s unfair and potentially unlawful water billing practices. “Getting Hosed” started with one couple billed $58,000 for water they didn’t use. Every bill we’ve examined thereafter has been drastically inflated and the City department whose taxpayer-funded responsibility it is to provide safe,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

South Side coffee shop posts video of 'coward' burglar

CHICAGO - A South Side coffee shop is sharing images of the person who broke into the shop on Wednesday morning. Afro Joe's is one of the only coffee shops in Auburn Gresham. On Wednesday, the owner shared video showing a person smashing through a front window and breaking in, with the message: "This is the coward that broke into the coffee shop this morning."
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Videos question Lollapalooza coronavirus checkpoints as attendees ‘boast about having Covid’

Some of those who took part in the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago over the weekend have questioned whether proper checks were carried out regarding attendants’ vaccination status, amid concerns about the rise in Delta variant Covid cases in the US.More than 100,000 people attended the four-day festival, which organisers said took place under tight restrictions. Guests were asked to provide either proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test upon entry.Yet several posts have gone viral on social media from attendants of the festival claiming that they saw people using fake vaccination cards or breaking other public health...

Comments / 1

Community Policy