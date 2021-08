About 10:30 am this morning a Chevrolet passenger car was southbound on FM 1485 just north of FM 3083 near the Caney Creek Cowboy Church. As he came around the curve at a high rate of speed he started to cross into the oncoming lane and then overcorrected causing the vehicle to flip. The male driver and a female passenger who were not wearing seatbelts were injured in the crash and transported to HCA Conroe Hospital. In the back seat of the vehicle, the driver had several pieces of 6×6 lumber which could have very well made the injury greater had it come forward. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables worked the crash. Body Colors removed the vehicle from the scene. FM 1485 was closed for close to 45-minutes. As the wrecker was loading the vehicle deputies found a knife impaled between the tire and rim. The driver’s cell phone was recovered from the ditch.