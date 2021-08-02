Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Local Living: Multiple National Night Out events in the Midlands tomorrow, City of Columbia opens registration for After-School program and more!

By Mike Olson
abccolumbia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical. Students have a chance to keep busy after the school bell rings this year. Registration for the City of Columbia’s After-School Program is now open. Kids ages 5-12 have a chance to get out all that after school energy by playing sports, games, creating arts and crafts and even going on some field trips. Programs start August 18 and run from 3-6 p.m. everyday during the school week. The cost is $30 per week.

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Irmo, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melrose Park#Parks And Recreation#Free Events#National Night Out#Baseball Field#Sc#Wolo#Abc Columbia#Allure Medical#After School Program#Recreation Department#Community Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy