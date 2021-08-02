Local Living: Multiple National Night Out events in the Midlands tomorrow, City of Columbia opens registration for After-School program and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical. Students have a chance to keep busy after the school bell rings this year. Registration for the City of Columbia’s After-School Program is now open. Kids ages 5-12 have a chance to get out all that after school energy by playing sports, games, creating arts and crafts and even going on some field trips. Programs start August 18 and run from 3-6 p.m. everyday during the school week. The cost is $30 per week.