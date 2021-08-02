Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

‘We’re Being Especially Cautious’: Chicago COVID Vaccine Sites Are Turning Back Into Testing Sites

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) —So much attention has been put on getting people vaccinated in the fight against COVID-19, as its best weapon. But concern over pockets of spread are leading to increases in testing. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reports from a testing site in Brighton Park that is seeing more people...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
City
Brighton, IL
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Testing#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mobile#Cbs 2#Covid#Esperanza Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthNewsweek

Nightclub Manager Dies of COVID-19 After Mocking Vaccinated People

A nightclub owner has died of COVID-19 after mocking vaccinated people. David Parker worked as the manager of Club Louis—a nightclub in North Yorkshire, England—for over a decade. An opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, he died from the disease while inside of the Darlington Memorial Hospital on Monday. Parker was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Minnesota

‘Ultimately This Virus Will Find You’: Dr. Osterholm Pushes COVID Vaccine As Delta Variant Spreads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The CDC on Friday said people who are unvaccinated are twice as likely to be re-infected with COVID-19 as vaccinated individuals. The news comes as concern over the spread of the Delta variant increases, and as large events are taking place. Dr. Michael Osterholm, the leading infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota says now is not the time to let our guard down. “Right now we’re on a journey,” Osterholm said. Osterholm says the next few weeks will be telling in how Minnesota fares with COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Delta variant. “We have more than adequate people...
Posted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Festivals Called Into Question As Delta Variant COVID-19 Cases Rise

CHICAGO (CBS) — In a dramatic new milestone in COVID-19 infections, Johns Hopkins University confirmed the United States is now averaging 100,000 new infections in a day. The last time cases were that high was during the winter surge. The new report comes as cases are on the rise in Chicago again. Two festivals were canceled, but then Market Days just kicked off in Boystown and Lollapalooza just wrapped up days ago. Market Days has safety measures in place for COVID-19, including a tent where people can get a free rapid test or even a vaccine shot. Events like these are facing criticism from some and welcomed with open arms by others. While cases are going up and while the number of Illinoisans hospitalized with coronavirus has doubled in the last month, deaths and hospitalizations are significantly lower than last year. The daily average hospitalization for COVID-19 in Chicago last April saw days with more than 150 people in the hospital. Recently it’s an average of nine or 10. It is, however, important to note that Chicago has a very different vaccination rate from other more rural spots in Illinois. Of Illinoisans hospitalized with COVID-19 in June, 96% were not vaccinated.
Florida Statecbslocal.com

COVID In Florida: What Changes The Unvaccinated Minds? Fear

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – The Covid-19 vaccines work to greatly lessen the chance of a person getting asymptomatic case, getting hospitalized or dying. Yet nearly a third of eligible Americans haven’t gotten a single dose and more than 40% have not been fully vaccinated. So what does work to get more...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Daily New Case Rate Almost Above Line For ‘High Risk’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hospitalizations continue to grow in Minnesota as more counties move into the CDC categorizations of “high” or “substantial” risk for the spread of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, there were 58 counties in either of those categories, or two of every three. The latest figures of those hospitalized show 81 Minnesotans in ICU, compared to fewer than 20 on July 15. There are an additional 189 reported hospitalizations for COVID in the state. The figures show an average of 4.8 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, which is above the line of caution. On Thursday, Minnesota’s health department released its...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Dr. Arwady Went Undercover at Lollapalooza. Here's What She Says She Saw

Chicago's top doctor said she went undercover at Lollapalooza last weekend to see how the festival was enforcing COVID-19 precautions and administering vaccines. "I actually went through those gates multiple times not known," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "Like I put a hat on. I put glasses on. I put a mask on."
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Popular Bloomfield Restaurant Spork To Require Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination And Masks

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood will start requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for diners. Beginning on Tuesday, Spork says it will require proof of vaccination and a mask to dine at the restaurant. “Starting Tuesday August 10th at Spork! These protocols are being taken to protect our employees, our guests, and our community,” Spork announced on its Facebook page. “Thank you for your cooperation, consideration, and compassion. The move follows two restaurants on the North Side requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. Cases are currently rising in the Pittsburgh area, with the CDC saying multiple local counties have a “substantial” level of COVID-19 transmission. Health officials say the climbing cases are fueled by the more contagious delta variant and unvaccinated Americans.
Independence, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. Vaccinations are being offered as follows:. Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are...

Comments / 1

Community Policy