Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Laramie Valley, Snowy Range by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Laramie Valley; Snowy Range SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm producing moderate to heavy rain over Lake Owen, or 32 miles west of Laramie, moving southeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This thunderstorm is over the Mullen Burn Scar, so we will be monitoring it closely for heavy rain potential. This strong thunderstorm will be near Evans Creek Campground and Miller Lake Campground around 430 PM MDT. Woods Landing around 440 PM MDT. Boswell Creek Campground around 445 PM MDT.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carbon County, WY
County
Albany County, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Pea#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy