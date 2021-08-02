Special Weather Statement issued for Laramie Valley, Snowy Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Laramie Valley; Snowy Range SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm producing moderate to heavy rain over Lake Owen, or 32 miles west of Laramie, moving southeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This thunderstorm is over the Mullen Burn Scar, so we will be monitoring it closely for heavy rain potential. This strong thunderstorm will be near Evans Creek Campground and Miller Lake Campground around 430 PM MDT. Woods Landing around 440 PM MDT. Boswell Creek Campground around 445 PM MDT.