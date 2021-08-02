Cancel
Jackson County, OR

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades GUSTY WINDS, VERY LOW RH, AND UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS ALONG, NEAR, AND EAST OF THE CASCADES TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY .Dryness, instability, and breezy conditions along and near the Cascades eastward will result in critical conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening and, more so, Wednesday afternoon and evening. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280...282 AND 623 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zones...280...282. In Southwest OR Fire Zone....623. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: 6 to 14 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.

alerts.weather.gov

