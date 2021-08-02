Cancel
Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest GUSTY WINDS, VERY LOW RH, AND UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS ALONG, NEAR, AND EAST OF THE CASCADES TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY .Dryness, instability, and breezy conditions along and near the Cascades eastward will result in critical conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening and, more so, Wednesday afternoon and evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH AND DRY, UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH AND DRY, UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity, dry, unstable high level Haines 6 conditions, and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 624. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. * Humidity: 6 to 12 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Russell County in central Kansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 647 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Natoma to Victoria to near Liebenthal, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Russell, Lucas, Gorham, Luray, Dorrance, Bunker Hill, Paradise, Waldo, Wilson State Park, Wilson Lake and Russell Airport. This includes Interstate 70 between Mile Markers 175 and 204. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Colfax, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Colfax; Platte The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Colfax County in northeastern Nebraska Southeastern Platte County in northeastern Nebraska Northwestern Butler County in east central Nebraska * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shelby, or 19 miles south of Columbus, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Rising City around 700 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include David City and Bellwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sheridan; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS AND NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Selden, or 13 miles northwest of Hoxie, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Rexford and Menlo. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Sampson, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 19:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sampson; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN SAMPSON AND SOUTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 759 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Flash flooding is most likely along Highway 111 just west of Seven Springs. . Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Goldsboro, Mount Olive, Walnut Creek, Seven Springs, Brogden, Mar-Mac, Grantham, Elroy and Cliffs Of The Neuse State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Red Flag Warning issued for Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AS WELL AS, WIND SHIFT AND STRONG WINDS WITH A COLD FRONT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * THUNDERSTORMS...Some thunderstorm activity is possible along the cold front, as well. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * IMPACTS...Lightning in and near thunderstorms may cause new fire starts. In addition, gusty outflow winds may cause existing fires to exhibit erratic behavior. Fogleman
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Beaverhead National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: Anticipate a combination of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and low relative humidity. * Thunderstorms: A mix of wet and dry. * Wind gusts: Southwest to west 35 to 50 mph. Higher gusts possible with thunderstorms. * Minimum Humidities: 13 to 23 percent.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR RUSSELL COUNTY At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Luray to Russell to 5 miles east of Pfeifer, moving east-northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Russell, Lucas, Gorham, Luray, Dorrance, Bunker Hill, Paradise, Waldo, Wilson State Park, Wilson Lake and Russell Airport. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). * Impacts: Anticipate a combination of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and low relative humidity. The driest conditions coupled with strong winds are most likely along and south of the Continental Divide. * Thunderstorms: A mix of wet and dry. * Wind gusts: Southwest to west 35 to 50 mph. Higher gusts possible with thunderstorms. * Minimum Humidities: 17 to 27 percent.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hartley, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Moore; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Hartley, or 14 miles east of Dalhart, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Dumas and Cactus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest; Crow Indian Reservation, Big Horn Canyon Rec Area; Custer County; Gallatin National Forest; Golden Valley County, Musselshell County; Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Ashland Ranger District Custer Natl Forest; Northern Rosebud, Northern Treasure Counties; Stillwater County; Wheatland County, Sweet Grass County; Yellowstone County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon Sunday to midnight MDT Sunday night. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, strong gusty winds, and a wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zones...274...284. In South Central MT Fire Zones...123...124...125...126...127 128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell...Wheatland. In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure. In Southwest MT...Gallatin. * COLD FRONT: A strong cold front late Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening. * WIND: Southwest to west 15 to 30 mph ahead of the cold front. Strong wind shift to the northwest with the cold front with gusts to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY: 12 to 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTY At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elm Lake, or near Ellendale, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Elm Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RUSSELL COUNTY At 420 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Claypool Hill, or near Richlands, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dye and Rosedale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Haskell The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Grant County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Haskell County in southwestern Kansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hickok, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Grant and northwestern Haskell Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jewell County in north central Kansas Northeastern Smith County in north central Kansas Southeastern Franklin County in south central Nebraska Webster County in south central Nebraska * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Red Cloud, or 41 miles south of Hastings, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Red Cloud around 705 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Cowles, Blue Hill and Rosemont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Pima County through 530 PM MST At 450 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Hickiwan, or 26 miles east of Ajo, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Simon, Vaya Chin and San Simon West. This includes Route 86 between mile markers 67 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 09:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Cochise County through 545 PM MST At 456 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Willcox, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Willcox. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 333 and 346. Route 186 between mile markers 327 and 338. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ness by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ness THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN NESS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Ness, Rush, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellis; Ness; Rush; Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NESS...SOUTHEASTERN TREGO...NORTHERN RUSH AND ELLIS COUNTIES At 657 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Natoma to near Walker to near Hargrave, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Walker, Bison, Loretta, Pfeifer and Otis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dane by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belleville, or near Oregon, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Madison, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Verona, Oregon, McFarland, Monona, Brooklyn, Henry Vilas Zoo, Camp Randall Stadium, Paoli and UW- Madison. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sauk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR WESTERN SAUK COUNTY At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Wonewoc, or 10 miles west of Reedsburg, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Reedsburg, La Valle, Loganville, Ironton, Lime Ridge and Hill Point. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

