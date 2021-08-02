Cancel
Modoc County, CA

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley; Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta GUSTY WINDS, VERY LOW RH, AND UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS ALONG, NEAR, AND EAST OF THE CASCADES TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY .Dryness, instability, and breezy conditions along and near the Cascades eastward will result in critical conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening and, more so, Wednesday afternoon and evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 281...284 AND 285 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 281...284 AND 285 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with very low relative humidity, critically dry vegetation, and dry, unstable conditions will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zones 281...284 and 285. * Wind: South 10 to 20 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph Tuesday. South 15 to 25 mph with gusts 25 to 40 mph Wednesday. * Minimum Humidity: 6 to 12 percent. * Additional Information: Conditions will be more critical and more widespread Wednesday as compared to Tuesday. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

