Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Red Flag Warning issued for South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 15:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties Scattered Thunderstorms Across FWZ625 Through This Evening Gusty winds, Very Low RH, and Unstable Haines 6 Conditions Along, Near, and East of the Cascades Tuesday and Wednesday Scattered thunderstorms will continue across FWZ 625 this afternoon and evening. Conditions are transitioning to drier and windier across the area today, and dryness, instability, and breezy conditions along and near the Cascades eastward will result in critical conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening and then, moreso, Wednesday afternoon and evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 625 * Impacts: Lightning on dry fuels is likely to result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite localized wetting rainfall in storm cores, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are likely. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 625. * Thunderstorms: Strong, gusty outflow winds in the 30 to 40 mph range are possible with stronger thunderstorms. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm Land#Desert#South Central#Central Oregon#Extreme Weather#The Blm Land#Unstable Haines 6
Related
Sheridan County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sheridan; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS AND NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 652 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Selden, or 13 miles northwest of Hoxie, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Rexford and Menlo. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Beaverhead County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). * Impacts: Anticipate a combination of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and low relative humidity. The driest conditions coupled with strong winds are most likely along and south of the Continental Divide. * Thunderstorms: A mix of wet and dry. * Wind gusts: Southwest to west 35 to 50 mph. Higher gusts possible with thunderstorms. * Minimum Humidities: 17 to 27 percent.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL GRANT AND NORTHWESTERN LUNA COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of White Signal, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gage and Separ.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 09:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Cochise County through 545 PM MST At 456 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Willcox, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Willcox. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 333 and 346. Route 186 between mile markers 327 and 338. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Sheridan County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sheridan; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS AND NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Selden, or 16 miles northwest of Hoxie, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Rexford. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Wichita County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Wichita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTY At 650 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Modoc, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lydia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTY At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elm Lake, or near Ellendale, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Elm Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN AND DECATUR COUNTIES At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Selden, or 13 miles northwest of Hoxie, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Selden, Dresden and Oberlin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy