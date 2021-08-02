Red Flag Warning issued for South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 15:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties Scattered Thunderstorms Across FWZ625 Through This Evening Gusty winds, Very Low RH, and Unstable Haines 6 Conditions Along, Near, and East of the Cascades Tuesday and Wednesday Scattered thunderstorms will continue across FWZ 625 this afternoon and evening. Conditions are transitioning to drier and windier across the area today, and dryness, instability, and breezy conditions along and near the Cascades eastward will result in critical conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening and then, moreso, Wednesday afternoon and evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 625 * Impacts: Lightning on dry fuels is likely to result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite localized wetting rainfall in storm cores, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are likely. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 625. * Thunderstorms: Strong, gusty outflow winds in the 30 to 40 mph range are possible with stronger thunderstorms. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD