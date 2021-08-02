Severe Weather Statement issued for Catron by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 16:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains from severe thunderstorms can produce sudden and dangerous flow in arroyos, ditches and over low water crossings. Do not attempt to drive through areas where water covers the roadway. Target Area: Catron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL CATRON COUNTY At 420 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southeast of Quemado Lake to near Old Horse Springs, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Old Horse Springs. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH