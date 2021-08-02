Cancel
House Rent

What's next for struggling renters now that the eviction ban has expired

By By Anna Bahney, CNN Business
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal eviction moratorium has expired, and landlords in many parts of the country can officially begin removing people from their homes. Even though more than 3 million people said they were likely to be evicted "within the next two months," according to a Census survey from early July, and nearly 5 million renters said they won't be able to pay August rent, that doesn't mean they will be evicted immediately.

Related
HomelessCNET

Biden extends eviction ban. What renters need to know about new 60-day order from the CDC

Days after the federal block on evictions expired on July 31, President Joe Biden's administration issued a new order on Tuesday temporarily extending the moratorium for 60 days. The new order is designed to "target specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly increasing, which likely would be exacerbated by mass evictions," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which issued the order.
House RentWINKNEWS.com

Resources available to try to avoid eviction now that moratorium has expired

Millions are now at risk of being evicted after the Biden administration and Congress allowed the CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium to expire. Now that more people are in danger of losing their homes, it’s important to know that every situation is different and ultimately it comes down to each landlord and how they choose to manage their tenants.
House RentSeattle Times

Evictions are about to restart as tenants wait on billions in unspent rental aid

When the pandemic hit, Angela Bears was afraid that she would bring the virus home to her 3-year-old son, who was in treatment for kidney cancer. She fell behind on rent for her Kansas City, Mo., home when she decided it was safer to stop going to her warehouse job. Bears said she applied for rental assistance multiple times this spring but never heard back.
House RentCBS News

As eviction moratorium expires, here are the states where renters are most at risk

A nationwide moratorium on evictions expired on Saturday, with housing advocates warning that millions of Americans are at risk of losing their homes. As many as 11 million people are behind on rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The left-leaning think tank estimates that about 16% of U.S. households are behind on rent — double the delinquency rate before the pandemic — but in some states more than a quarter of renters are behind on payments. The Southeast is the hardest hit region: 29% of renters in Mississippi and 28% in South Carolina were behind in the first week of July, according to CBPP.
House RentPosted by
CBS DFW

Eviction Moratorium Update: Without An Extension, What Happens To Renters After July 31?

(CBS New York) — Eviction hurts everyone involved. Tenants lose their homes. Landlords lose any real chance of collecting what they’re owed. A community suffers the costs of homeless and, during a pandemic, the spread of a virus, when people crowd into shelters or the homes of friends and loved ones. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) looked to head off this last outcome when it issued a federal eviction moratorium last September. That ban, extended most recently by the Biden administration in June, is set to expire on July 31. President Biden called on Congress Thursday to extend it, in the face of ongoing unemployment issues and the recent rise of COVID’s Delta variant. What would the end of the moratorium mean for renters who are behind on their payments, as well as the broader communities where they live?
House Rentnationalmortgagenews.com

Landlords sue U.S. for rent unpaid under eviction moratorium

A landlords’ lobbyist said it sued the U.S. government to recover damages the organization claims its members suffered as a result of a federal moratorium on evictions. The National Apartment Association filed the lawsuit Tuesday at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, the organization said in a statement. The complaint wasn’t immediately available on the court’s electronic docket.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Congress approved billions for Americans behind on rent. The race is on to make sure it reaches them before the eviction moratorium ends.

Amy Cousino had moved to New Orleans to be a chef — but when the COVID-19 pandemic struck last March, her job vanished. Underlying health issues cut her off further from the outside world. On unemployment for the first time in her life, she had to pick and choose which bills to pay, while asking for help to put food on the table. She's struggled to pay rent on her small apartment since last summer. And her landlord already tried to evict her once, despite a federal eviction moratorium.
House RentPLANetizen

Millions of Tenants at Risk of Eviction, Billions in Rental Assistance Undelivered

After a monthslong game of “kick the ban,” the eviction moratorium issued last September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to expire July 31 after two extensions (one in March and another last-minute, last-time stopgap reprieve at the end of June). CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said this will be the “final extension of the moratorium,” which, when it ends, will leave millions of renters at risk of losing their homes and millions in federal rental assistance money undelivered.
House Rentwwno.org

Without The CDC's Eviction Ban, Millions Could Quickly Lose Their Homes

Landlords across much of the country can now evict tenants who have fallen behind on their rent. That's because a federal ban on evictions expired over the weekend. "It's devastating," said Safiya Kitwana, a single mom with two teenagers living in DeKalb County, Ga., who lost her job during the pandemic. Like 7 million other Americans, Kitwana has fallen behind on rent.
HomelessFayetteville Observer

CDC's expiring moratorium: Millions of renters face eviction and homelessness

The White House and city officials across the country are scrambling to avoid an eviction crisis. The federal housing eviction moratorium that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put in place in September 2020 expires on July 31, 2021. After that, millions of Americans who owe tens of billions of dollars in unpaid rent will lose that protection and may face eviction and a loss of their homes. Meanwhile, a group of landlords is suing the U.S. government to recover damages it says its members suffered from not being able to evict tenants who didn’t pay rent.

