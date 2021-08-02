What's next for struggling renters now that the eviction ban has expired

(CBS New York) — Eviction hurts everyone involved. Tenants lose their homes. Landlords lose any real chance of collecting what they’re owed. A community suffers the costs of homeless and, during a pandemic, the spread of a virus, when people crowd into shelters or the homes of friends and loved ones. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) looked to head off this last outcome when it issued a federal eviction moratorium last September. That ban, extended most recently by the Biden administration in June, is set to expire on July 31. President Biden called on Congress Thursday to extend it, in the face of ongoing unemployment issues and the recent rise of COVID’s Delta variant. What would the end of the moratorium mean for renters who are behind on their payments, as well as the broader communities where they live?