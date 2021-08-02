What is a stop-limit order?

A new decentralized exchange will soon be available on the Avalanche platform. Unlike most DEXs that run on automated market makers, Dexalot has a feature long-awaited by the Avalanche community — an on-chain central limit order book. Cryptocurrency traders have been enjoying the functionality, speed and user-friendly interface of centralized exchanges, but they have also been drawn to the security, transparency and non-custodial as well as permissionless nature of DEXs. Now with Dexalot, they will be able to have the best of both worlds.