Simon Property Group Lifts FY21 Guidance

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 17 days ago

(RTTNews) - Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Monday lifted its full year guidance. The company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $5.47 to $5.57 per share and funds from operations of $10.70 to $10.80 per share for the full year 2021. Previously, the company expected funds...

