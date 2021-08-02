Cancel
Financial Reports

Take Two Q1 Profit Improves, But Shares Down 4% On Outlook

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 17 days ago

(RTTNews) - Video game publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Monday reported an increase in profit for the first quarter. Shares of the company dropped 4% in the after-hours as the outlook fell short of Street View. The net income for the quarter was $152.25 million or $1.30 per share,...

Strauss Zelnick
#Ttwo#Thomson Reuters
