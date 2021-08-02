Postal Service holding job fair in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The U.S. Postal Service is holding a job fair in Santa Barbara on August 7.

The postal service is holding a walk-in job fair for their open positions on August 7.

They are looking for a postal support employee, mail handler assistant, city carrier assistant, rural carrier associate, assistant rural carrier and maintenance mechanic.

The event will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Processing Center at 400 Storke Road.

The event will implement social distancing and face masks will be required.

For more information, click here.

