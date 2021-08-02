State transportation official says federal infrastructure measure a big help but not the final answer

Word out of Washington last week was that a deal had been reached on the one-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. Congressional passage of the measure, which covers everything from roads and bridges, to broadband, to the electric grid, to water systems, remains on the table. State transportation officials are monitoring the federal legislative process.

Deputy Transportation Secretary Mike Hancock said the state awards roughly $800 million a year in road and bridge work.

Although the exact dollar benefit to Kentucky through the infrastructure bill is not clear, Hancock noted it would help speed up construction.

“That is one-time money. So, it would be an opportunity for us to accelerate some projects, move projects forward that have been in the road plan for a while,” said Hancock.

Hancock explained other expensive projects like the I-69 Ohio River crossing, completion of the Mountain Parkway, and construction of a parallel Brent Spence Bridge in Northern Kentucky could also be in the offing. Hancock said increasing revenues within the Commonwealth still need attention.

“You know the state program right now is in dire need of help as well so that we can truly catch up with many of the needs that have presented themselves, particularly in the last six years, and will continue to grow as we go forward,” he said.

The veteran state transportation department official said also important is congressional re-authorization of the existing transportation program to benefit states.