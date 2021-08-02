Green Bay non-profit donates thousands of back-to-school supplies to local kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- The work started months ago; collecting, buying, storing, and organizing thousands of backpacks and the supplies needed for kids to start off the school year right.

"We're a group of women from all walks of life, that raise money, mostly for this event each year," says Anna Burmette of the Service League of Green Bay who hosts the annual event.

Burmette says their back-to-school store is their biggest event of the year. It's an effort to make sure that upwards of 3-thousand Brown County kids can thrive when they return to class.

"A lot of these kids wouldn't have what they need to start their school year. So, to us, it just feels really good to know that those kids are starting the school year off on the same footing. They have everything that they need," says Burmette.

As parents know all too well, getting kids ready to go back to school isn't cheap.

"From the school supplies themselves to clothing, to new shoes, it does add up," says volunteer Kristy Kaye.

Kaye says the costs add up for parents fast when buying the items their kids need for their return to school. She just hopes that through these volunteers' efforts, and the generosity of the community, they're able to make a difference for local families.

"Seeing all of the great items that we're putting in these backpacks, I mean some of those items you just don't think of, that kids might need," adds Kaye.

In total, about 3-thousand backpacks stuffed with back-to-school items, are valued at about $225,000 according to organizers. And in the very near future, they will all be given to over 25 different organizations throughout Brown County to help lighten the load on parents across the region.

To find out how you can support the Service League of Green Bay in their volunteer and donation efforts check out this link for more information.

