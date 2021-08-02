Missouri City's Fort Bend Town Center II to include new movie theater, retail, restaurants

The second phase of Fort Bend Town Center, a project years in the making, will break ground on Aug. 5, according to a press release from developer NewQuest Properties.

Located at the intersection of Hwy. 6 and the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road, the 300,000-square-foot Fort Bend Town Center II will be anchored by a 12-screen Cinemark theater.

In addition to the Cinemark, NewQuest has finalized deals with Burlington and MOD Pizza, and it is working on leases with Ross Dress for Less, Ulta, Five Below, Dollar Tree and Petco.

NewQuest is also seeking leases with quick-service and sit-down restaurants as well as medical service providers, according to the release.

Once built out, Fort Bend Town Center II will include 200,000 square feet of retail, 50,000 square feet of restaurants, and 50,000 square feet of entertainment space. The development will also have pavilions, grassy areas and patio seating, the release says.

"Fort Bend Parkway's expansion will change this intersection from being the last stop of the tollway to being a regional commercial hub," NewQuest Properties Senior Associate Andrew Alvis said in the release.

Jeffrey Boney, Missouri City City Council Member, said he hopes this development leads to increased economic vitality and growth for the city.

"This project will create a lot more excitement and awareness in that particular corridor," Boney said in the release.

NewQuest began developing the intersection in 2007. Once completed, Fort Bend Town Center will cover three corners of the Hwy. 6 and Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road intersection. Phase 2 of the project is anticipated to be complete in late 2023.

"Missouri City wants our development to be its main retail hub," Alvis said in the release. "Fort Bend Town Center II is going to be beautiful and walkable. This is the next regional mixed-use destination for families in southwest Houston."