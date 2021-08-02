Jimmy Butler is expected to agree to a maximum contract extension with the Heat, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. The terms are expected to be four years and $184 million.

Butler led the Heat to the Finals down in the Orlando bubble in 2020, as he has embraced “Heat Culture” the minute he landed down in Miami.

Keeping Butler to run the pick-and-roll with Bam Adebayo and having his defensive presence will continue to make Miami one of the stronger teams in the East. Especially with their expected signing of Kyle Lowry .

The post Jimmy Butler Expected to Agree to Max Extension appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .