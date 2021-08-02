Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jimmy Butler Expected to Agree to Max Extension

By Sameer Kumar
Posted by 
FortyEight Minutes
FortyEight Minutes
 5 days ago

Jimmy Butler is expected to agree to a maximum contract extension with the Heat, according to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. The terms are expected to be four years and $184 million.

Butler led the Heat to the Finals down in the Orlando bubble in 2020, as he has embraced “Heat Culture” the minute he landed down in Miami.

Keeping Butler to run the pick-and-roll with Bam Adebayo and having his defensive presence will continue to make Miami one of the stronger teams in the East. Especially with their expected signing of Kyle Lowry .

The post Jimmy Butler Expected to Agree to Max Extension appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

FortyEight Minutes

FortyEight Minutes

Columbus, OH
16
Followers
1K+
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Athletic#Fortyeightminutes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Jimmy Butler Contract News

The Miami Heat are making some big moves at the start of the NBA’s offseason. According to multiple reports, the Heat are on the verge of adding point guard Kyle Lowry via a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors. Miami has also agreed to a record-setting contract extension with undrafted shooting guard Duncan Robinson.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Could Jimmy Butler factor into a Damian Lillard trade?

Q: Based upon the relationship that Bam Adebayo has forged with Damian Lillard at the Olympics, if Dame were to become available, wouldn’t it be worth it for the Heat to explore a explore a Jimmy Butler-for-Damian Lillard trade? They would both slot into each others’ existing max contracts and the Heat would still have over $20 million in cap space to bring in another big -name player, while ...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Did the Heat make a mistake by offering Jimmy Butler a $184 million max contract?

Former Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers small forward Jimmy Butler has finally found his long-term NBA home with the Miami Heat. According to multiple reports from throughout the day on Monday, not only is Butler expected to sign a four-year contract extension with the Heat, but Miami will reportedly be ponying up the maximum value of $184 million as a result.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

Jimmy Butler signs maximum contract with Heat

Veteran shooting guard Jimmy Butler is returning to the Heat on a max contract. The deal is reportedly worth over $184 million for a length of four years. This contract is technically Butler’s second with the Heat, after a sign-and-trade deal that the Sixers help push through. The Athletic’s Shams...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Mavs not that into Goran Dragic

Josh Lewenberg: Webster just spoke with Achiuwa and Dragic, said both are excited. He said they entertained the idea of re-routing Dragic, and was open about it with his reps. "If we got an offer that was too good to refuse we'd listen. But we want Goran here and I think he's happy to be here"
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat, Jimmy Butler agree to four-year, $184 million extension, for $220 million payout over next five seasons

This time there was no hesitation, no pause to weigh the long-term commitment to a face of the franchise. The Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler formally agreed Friday to a four-year, $184 million extension that will take the forward through his 36th birthday. The agreement was one of many the NBA was finalizing Friday. The agreement will kick into place in 2022-23, replacing the player option Butler ...
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Did the Heat have a Plan B with Jimmy Butler?

Q: Ira, what the [very bad word] are the Heat doing? Who else was paying Jimmy Butler that money at his age for that long? Not sure about this one, Pat Riley? — Andrew. A: First, kind of surprising the spam filter didn’t catch this one. Beyond that, such is the cost of doing business in the NBA. If the Heat did not extend Jimmy Butler, then he had the ability to become a free agent after this ...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Jimmy Butler signs deal to stay with Heat through 2025-26

All-Star guard Jimmy Butler is returning to the Heat on a multimillion-dollar deal that will keep him with the Heat through the 2025-26 season. ESPN reported Saturday that Butler has signed a four-year, $184 million contract extension. Butler, 31, will anchor a Heat roster that is taking shape. The Heat...
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency: Kyle Lowry to Heat in sign-and-trade; Goran Dragic, Precious Achiuwa to Raptors

Kyle Lowry has reportedly signed a three-year, $85 million deal to join the Miami Heat through a sign-and-trade arrangement with the Toronto Raptors, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. In return, the Raptors will receive Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa, the team announced Friday. Miami attempted to land Lowry at the trade deadline, but couldn't come to terms on a deal with the Raptors. Now, finally, it appears they've landed their point guard.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler Reminds That Kyle Lowry Is A ‘Heat Guy Too’

The Miami Heat have been hot on the trails of Kyle Lowry for over a year, at this point. With him finally in tow in Miami, the Heat now, not only, have him paired with one of his very best friends in the world in Jimmy Butler, but they also have him paired with one of the only other few players in the league that can be called tougher or as tough as he is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy