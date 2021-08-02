The Cavaliers and Jarrett Allen have agreed to a new deal worth $100 million over five seasons, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com . It was reported earlier in the day that Cleveland was preparing such an offer for the

Allen went to Cleveland as part of the four-team deal that ultimately landed James Harden in Brooklyn, as the Cavs gave up a first-round pick to bring in the young talented center.

Allen was facing a ton of interest from the Raptors, but it was always believed that the Cavs were going to retain Allen, as they had the ability to match any contract offer his way.

Allen averaged 13.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 51 games with the Cavs last season.

Sameer Kumar contributed to this post

The post Cavaliers Retain Jarrett Allen via $100 Million Deal appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .