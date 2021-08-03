Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

U.S. says Myanmar poll plan shows need for ASEAN to step up efforts

By David Brunnstrom Daphne Psaledakis
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0YDD_0bFf0PfO00
A bird flies near the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat building, ahead of the ASEAN leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The plan by Myanmar's ruling generals to hold elections in two years shows they are stalling for time and the need for Southeast Asian countries to step up pressure on them, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

"It's clear that the Burmese junta is just stalling for time and wants to keep prolonging the calendar to its own advantage," the official told reporters ahead of a ministerial meeting this week between the United States and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes Myanmar.

"So, all the more reason why ASEAN has to engage on this and... uphold the terms of the five point consensus that Myanmar also signed up to," he said referring to a plan by ASEAN leaders to tackle the turmoil.

The official briefing reporters ahead of a week of virtual meetings involving U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and regional counterparts said Washington had proposed expanding engagement with ASEAN to include five new "multi-ministerial"-level dialogues, which it hoped the bloc would agree to soon.

The official said one of the areas was climate, but did not list the others.

He said he expected Blinken to provide details to ASEAN ministers of continued U.S support for Southeast Asia in the fight against COVID-19, which has hit the region hard.

Blinken would also raise what Washington sees as China's human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet, he said.

Asked about China's warnings that if Washington expected cooperation on issues such as climate, it would need to de-escalate tensions, the official replied:

"Look, if we can't force China to cooperate, we can continue to point out the advantages, and hopefully they'll see that this is also in their advantage to work with us on climate issues."

Washington is seeking to show through Blinken's participation in five consecutive days of regional meetings that the Biden administration is serious about engaging with allies and partners in its bid to push back against China's growing influence. read more

As well as the U.S.-ASEAN ministerial talks, Blinken will also participate virtually this week in ministerial meetings of the East Asia Summit, the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), the Mekong-U.S. Partnership and the Friends of the Mekong initiative.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asean#Myanmar#U S#Asean#Southeast Asian#State Department#Burmese#The Asean Regional Forum#The Friends Of The Mekong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S., China trade barbs at U.N. over South China Sea

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called out bullying in the South China Sea on Monday and warned the U.N. Security Council that a conflict "would have serious global consequences for security and for commerce," sparking a strong rebuke from China. The South China...
PoliticsVoice of America

New ASEAN Envoy to Myanmar Says He Wants Full Access When He Visits

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI - The Brunei diplomat appointed by a Southeast Asian regional bloc as its special envoy to Myanmar said Saturday he should be given full access to all parties when he visits the strife-torn country, where the military overthrew an elected government. Speaking days after his appointment...
WorldNewsbug.info

Blinken warns Asian nations of China’s growing nuclear ambitions

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he has “deep concern” over China’s growing nuclear arsenal in comments to a meeting with Asian counterparts on Friday. Speaking virtually at the ASEAN Regional Forum foreign ministers’ meeting, Blinken told the closed-door gathering that China’s expanding nuclear capabilities highlight how...
Foreign Policywtaq.com

Myanmar U.N. envoy says personal security stepped up amid threat

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations, denounced by his country’s military rulers, said on Wednesday that an apparent threat had been made against him and U.S. authorities had stepped up his security. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun represents Myanmar’s elected civilian government, which was overthrown by the...
ChinaBay News 9

ASEAN ministers pick Brunei diplomat as envoy to Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers on Wednesday picked Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as their special envoy to Myanmar, in a breakthrough for regional mediation aimed at ending the country's deepening crisis after months of delay. The foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asians...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
AFP

US dismisses Myanmar election plan, urges ASEAN pressure

The United States said Monday that Myanmar's junta was playing for time with a two-year election timeframe as Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to encourage ASEAN to appoint an envoy. Blinken is participating virtually in a week of talks involving foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the latest bid by President Joe Biden's administration to engage a region at the frontlines of US competition with China. Ahead of the ASEAN talks, Myanmar's junta chief promised to hold elections and lift a state of emergency by August 2023, extending an initial timeline given when the military deposed elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1. The announcement is "a call for ASEAN to have to step up its effort because it's clear that the Burmese junta is just stalling for time and wants to keep prolonging the calendar to its own advantage," said a senior US official, using Myanmar's former name of Burma.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia urges Myanmar to approve appointment of ASEAN envoy

Jakarta (Reuters) -Indonesia’s foreign minister urged Myanmar on Monday to approve the appointment of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) special envoy and said little progress had been made on a plan to promote talks between Myanmar’s rival sides. Six months after the military toppled Myanmar’s democratically elected government,...
Politicstheedgemarkets.com

Myanmar army ruler pledges elections, ASEAN cooperation

BANGKOK (Aug 1): Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday again promised new multi-party elections and said his government is ready to work with any special envoy named by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He spoke in a televised address six months after the army seized power...
Worldkfgo.com

North Korea developing nuclear, missile programs in 2021 -U.N. report

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – North Korea continued developing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs during the first half of 2021 in violation of international sanctions and despite the country’s worsening economic situation, according to an excerpt of a confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters on Friday. The report by...
WorldPosted by
Axios

G7 countries condemn Iran over oil tanker attack

In a joint statement on Friday, the foreign ministers of the G7 member states condemned the attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker last week and blamed Iran for orchestrating it. Why it matters: The joint statement is a diplomatic achievement for the U.S., the U.K. and Israel, who in...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

U.S. warship 'driven away' from Paracel Islands, China's military says

July 12 (UPI) -- China's military said it chased away a U.S. warship that had entered Chinese-claimed waters near the disputed Paracel Islands. The United States has denied charges of violations. The People's Liberation Army's Southern Theater Command said Monday that the USS Benfold was seen near the Paracels, Chinese-administered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy