Flood Advisory issued for Bannock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bannock The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Eastern Bannock, Southwestern Caribou and Northwestern Franklin Counties