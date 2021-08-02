Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 16:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD AND SOUTH CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTIES At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Burro Wash, Cottonwood Wash, and Sheets Gulch within Capitol Reef National Park, along with the Notom Road. This includes the following streams and drainages Sandy Creek, Pleasant Creek, Chokecherry Creek, Sulphur Creek and Oak Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE