Flood Warning issued for Clinch by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clinch The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for North Central Clinch County in southeastern Georgia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 618 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Homerville and Argyle. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.