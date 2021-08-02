Hop Springs Hosts Aug. 29 Concert to Support Middle Tennessee Homeowners Affected by Severe Weather

The flesh and bone that gives me strength to stand. Country artist Craig Campbell croons those words in his song “Family Man.” And it’s no secret that, all across Middle Tennessee, many families still struggle daily—a fact which also isn’t lost on the nonprofit Inspiritus. In fact, Inspiritus Disaster Relief makes it its mission to turn “surviving to thriving” and they’re continuing to demonstrate that through a concert this month at Murfreesboro’s Hop Springs Beer Park and Brewery.