Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murfreesboro, TN

Hop Springs Hosts Aug. 29 Concert to Support Middle Tennessee Homeowners Affected by Severe Weather

By Melissa Coker
boropulse.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe flesh and bone that gives me strength to stand. Country artist Craig Campbell croons those words in his song “Family Man.” And it’s no secret that, all across Middle Tennessee, many families still struggle daily—a fact which also isn’t lost on the nonprofit Inspiritus. In fact, Inspiritus Disaster Relief makes it its mission to turn “surviving to thriving” and they’re continuing to demonstrate that through a concert this month at Murfreesboro’s Hop Springs Beer Park and Brewery.

boropulse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Stroud
Person
Liam Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Middle Tennessee#Volunteers#Extreme Weather#Hop Springs Hosts#Country#Campbell#White Mustang Records#Romadrama#Cj Solar#Brewery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy