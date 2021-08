The wife of NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen took to social media on Thursday to announce that she will be partnering with two organizations that empower women. Fans of NCIS: Los Angeles know and love Eric Christian Olsen for his role in the popular CBS military crime show. Olsen plays the role of Detective Marty Deeks. His wife, on the other hand, Sarah Wright is also a well-known actress. Wright has had roles in various television shows and movies. She had a recurring role as Millicent Gergich Parks and Recreation. She also co-starred alongside Tom Cruise in American Made.