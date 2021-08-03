Somerset, Indiana, Clearfield counties have elevated COVID-19 spread, masks recommended indoors

Masks are now recommended indoors even for fully vaccinated people in Somerset, Indiana and Clearfield counties under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidelines.

With Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the three counties each have added more than 50 cases for every 100,000 residents in the past week. That identifies them as having a substantial level of community spread, under the CDC guidelines.

The levels of transmission are based on either the seven-day new cases per 100,000 population or the seven-day percent positivity for all COVID-19 tests.

Low spread is fewer than 15 new cases per 100,000 or less than 5% positivity.

Moderate spread is 15-50 new cases per 100,000 or 5-8% positivity.

Substantial spread is 50-100 new cases per 100,000 or 8-10% postivity.

High spread is more than 100 new cases per 100,000 or more than 10% positivity.

Vaccinated individuals are recommended to wear masks indoors in counties with substantial or high levels of spread. Unvaccinated individuals are recommended to wear masks indoors in all counties.

Cambria, Bedford, Blair, Centre and Westmoreland county all have moderate levels of transmission under the CDC guidelines. All eight counties in the region have less than 8% positivity.

There have been more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded across Pennsylvania since Friday, including 203 positives in the local eight-county region, the Department of Health reported Monday.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard was not updated Saturday, but Sunday’s update showed 2,106 new cases and Monday’s added another 913 cases.

There were seven new deaths attributed to COVID-19 since Friday, including one in Westmoreland County. It was the region’s first new death in two weeks.

Pennsylvania has recorded 1,227,519 COVID-19 cases and 27,857 deaths since the pandemic struck last year.

Cambria County added 18 cases since Friday, including six in Monday’s update.

Somerset County added 14 cases, including five on Monday.

Bedford County added 12 cases, including three on Monday.

Blair County added 16 cases, including five on Monday.

Indiana County added 17 cases, including five on Monday.

Clearfield County added 16 cases, including four on Monday.

Centre County added 28 cases, including 11 on Monday.

Westmoreland added 82 cases, including 29 on Monday.

The health department’s vaccine providers have now administered 11,645,059 doses and there are 5,718,573 people are fully vaccinated in the 66 counties outside Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s latest report shows 1,812,807 doses administered and 840,104 fully vaccinated.

New guideline from two leading women’s health groups strongly encourage pregnant women to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists published updated recommendations on Friday.

The previous recommendation urged pregnant patients to discuss vaccination with their physician.

The latest recommendation includes pregnant, postpartum and lactating women and those considering pregnancy to be vaccinated, citing evidence from tens of thousands already vaccinated. The CDC says only 22% of pregnant individuals have received one or moredoses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for women during all stages of pregnancy,” said Dr. Adib

Khouzami, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Conemaugh Health System.

“Women who are considering pregnancy and women who are pregnant should get the vaccine,” Khouzami continued.

“It is our best line of defense against complications from the virus.”