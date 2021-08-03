Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearfield, PA

Somerset, Indiana, Clearfield counties have elevated COVID-19 spread, masks recommended indoors

By Randy Griffith rgriffith@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgcJj_0bFeyWsz00

Masks are now recommended indoors even for fully vaccinated people in Somerset, Indiana and Clearfield counties under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidelines.

With Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the three counties each have added more than 50 cases for every 100,000 residents in the past week. That identifies them as having a substantial level of community spread, under the CDC guidelines.

The levels of transmission are based on either the seven-day new cases per 100,000 population or the seven-day percent positivity for all COVID-19 tests.

  • Low spread is fewer than 15 new cases per 100,000 or less than 5% positivity.
  • Moderate spread is 15-50 new cases per 100,000 or 5-8% positivity.
  • Substantial spread is 50-100 new cases per 100,000 or 8-10% postivity.
  • High spread is more than 100 new cases per 100,000 or more than 10% positivity.

Vaccinated individuals are recommended to wear masks indoors in counties with substantial or high levels of spread. Unvaccinated individuals are recommended to wear masks indoors in all counties.

Cambria, Bedford, Blair, Centre and Westmoreland county all have moderate levels of transmission under the CDC guidelines. All eight counties in the region have less than 8% positivity.

There have been more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded across Pennsylvania since Friday, including 203 positives in the local eight-county region, the Department of Health reported Monday.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard was not updated Saturday, but Sunday’s update showed 2,106 new cases and Monday’s added another 913 cases.

There were seven new deaths attributed to COVID-19 since Friday, including one in Westmoreland County. It was the region’s first new death in two weeks.

Pennsylvania has recorded 1,227,519 COVID-19 cases and 27,857 deaths since the pandemic struck last year.

Cambria County added 18 cases since Friday, including six in Monday’s update.

Somerset County added 14 cases, including five on Monday.

Bedford County added 12 cases, including three on Monday.

Blair County added 16 cases, including five on Monday.

Indiana County added 17 cases, including five on Monday.

Clearfield County added 16 cases, including four on Monday.

Centre County added 28 cases, including 11 on Monday.

Westmoreland added 82 cases, including 29 on Monday.

The health department’s vaccine providers have now administered 11,645,059 doses and there are 5,718,573 people are fully vaccinated in the 66 counties outside Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s latest report shows 1,812,807 doses administered and 840,104 fully vaccinated.

New guideline from two leading women’s health groups strongly encourage pregnant women to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists published updated recommendations on Friday.

The previous recommendation urged pregnant patients to discuss vaccination with their physician.

The latest recommendation includes pregnant, postpartum and lactating women and those considering pregnancy to be vaccinated, citing evidence from tens of thousands already vaccinated. The CDC says only 22% of pregnant individuals have received one or moredoses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for women during all stages of pregnancy,” said Dr. Adib

Khouzami, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Conemaugh Health System.

“Women who are considering pregnancy and women who are pregnant should get the vaccine,” Khouzami continued.

“It is our best line of defense against complications from the virus.”

Comments / 1

The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
3K+
Followers
265
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambria County, PA
Health
County
Cambria County, PA
City
Indiana, PA
City
Clearfield, PA
Clearfield, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Cambria County, PA
Coronavirus
Clearfield County, PA
Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Clearfield County, PA
Cambria County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Somerset, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Clearfield County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Cdc#The Department Of Health#Conemaugh Health System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Woman found home in Clinton County, created impact

LOCK HAVEN — She came here to get a degree at Lock Haven University and never left. The late Mary Frantz, originally from Chambersburg, Pa., fell in love with the scenery, activities and people in Clinton County and the surrounding area. Planting her roots in the area and having an impact on the people she met along the way.
Indiana StateKokomo Perspective

Indiana’s first county reinstates mask mandate

(The Center Square) – Monroe County, home to Indiana University-Bloomington, is re-imposing a countywide mask mandate, requiring everyone – vaccinated and unvaccinated – wear a mask indoors starting Thursday at 8 a.m. The mandate applies to everyone over the age of 2. Masks will be required in all indoor spaces...
Hunterdon County, NJnewjerseyhills.com

County Health Department updates CDC recommendations for Hunterdon County

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends masking for all individuals in indoor public settings in regions with substantial or high community transmission, according to Hunterdon County’s Health Department Director Karen DeMarco at the County Commissioners' Tuesday, Aug. 3, board meeting. DeMarco said the average number of...
Parkersburg, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Health officials discuss CDC guidance on masks, map differences

PARKERSBURG — A number of public health agencies are recommending masks, even for fully vaccinated individuals, in certain circumstances to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and the more contagious delta variant. But unless an entity requires their use, it comes down to a personal choice, said Dr. Clay Marsh,...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

COVID-19 delta variant has more York County residents seeking vaccines

An increasing number of York County residents receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine may indicate they are taking the delta variant more seriously, according to local health officials. As of Friday, 979 residents per 100,000 people received their first vaccine dose over the past 14 days, according to...
Ogle County, ILoglecountylife.com

County recommends masking indoors regardless of vaccination status

The Ogle County Health Department (OCHD), consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health, strongly recommend everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask while indoors in areas of substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. And Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker last week announced...
Westmoreland County, PAwtae.com

Two hospitalized after crash in Westmoreland County

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Westmoreland County Thursday night. The crash occurred at Tarentum Bridge Road and Leechburg Road in New Kensington, Westmoreland County around 9:30 p.m. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 crew at the scene was told a vehicle...
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

CDC: Multiple Local Counties Have ‘Substantial’ COVID-19 Spread

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple local counties now have “substantial” COVID-19 spread, according to the CDC. As of Tuesday night, the CDC had listed Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Washington, Westmoreland, Indiana and Somerset as counties in our area with “substantial” community transmission. For it to reach “substantial,” a county needs at least 50 cases per every 100,000 people. Allegheny County is eight cases over that threshold at 58 cases. As cases creep up, things are ramping up inside Pittsburgh’s two largest hospital systems. Doctors say there’s one thing in common between almost all the patients: they’re unvaccinated. “We got as good as in the single...
Johnstown, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Laurels and Barbs

Laurel: National Night Out activities Tuesday in Johnstown’s Central Park gave area residents the opportunity to engage with law-enforcement and emergency personnel in a pleasant, educational setting. A similar event was held in Nanty Glo. In Johnstown, youngsters could climb inside a SERT vehicle, see a firetruck up close and pet city K-9 officer-in-training Archie. City officer Melissa Nagle presented kids with with sticker “police badges” and distributed information about the department. “It brings the whole community together,” Nagle told reporter Randy Griffith. “We are here to serve the community, so hopefully we helped some people.”
Indiana Stateperutribune.com

Miami County lags most counties in vaccination rate, state numbers show

Miami County lags behind much of the state in terms of its vaccination rate for COVID-19, numbers from the Indiana State Department of Health show. As of Thursday, the county ranked in the lowest 10 percent of the state with a vaccination rate of 34,777 per 100,000 people. That number put the county at eighth from the bottom with only Starke, Daviess, Carroll, Switzerland, Franklin, Newton and LaGrange counties ranking lower.
Pennsylvania StateWTAJ

Horse and buggy collides with police car in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash occurred July 25 involving a horse and buggy and a Pennsylvania State Police car on Main street and 1st street in Clearfield County. According to the crash report, the horse and buggy were traveling in the opposite direction of the police car when mailboxes startled the horse.
Buncombe County, NCMountain Xpress

County recommends return to masking in indoor public spaces

Stacie Saunders, Buncombe County’s public health director, stopped short of recommending a new state of emergency in her COVID-19 briefing to the Board of Commissioners on Aug. 3. But due to the rapid local spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant, she said, county health officials are asking all residents — regardless of vaccination status — to resume wearing masks in indoor public spaces.
Clearfield County, PACourier-Express

Clearfield County adds 12 new COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 12 new cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health’s update Wednesday. Jefferson County added three new cases and Elk County added two. Across the state, the DOH reported 1,493 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update, bringing the statewide total to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy