On an analyst call, Dick Johnson, chairman and CEO of Foot Locker, said the acquisitions of WSS and Atmos “fill in some of the white space” available to Foot Locker beyond its core sneaker and sport culture segments. WSS provides a deeper reach into the classics footwear category, and the Hispanic demographic. Tokyo-based Atmos provides a strong foothold in boutique streetwear that could kick-start expansion in Asia for the retailer.