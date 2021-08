Alex Schiffer recruited several of colleagues from The Athletic to get an idea of what the market is for Spencer Dinwiddie, unrestricted free agent ... and Nets prodigal. What’s the bottom line? It’s complicated by a number of factors like the salary cap, luxury tax and who each of the seven teams profiled already has on the roster at point guard. The writers cover the Nets, Celtics, Mavericks, Pistons, Clippers, Knicks and Raptors. Surprisingly, the group didn’t include the Heat who’ve been rumored to be interested in the 28-year-old, and the Lakers who are on his list of preferred destinations.