Lonzo Ball headed to Chicago Bulls in sign-and-trade deal

As rumors suggested , star point guard Lonzo Ball is headed to the Chicago Bulls during NBA free agency. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported at the start of free agency that Chicago has landed the 23-year-old Ball in a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Ball receives a whopping four-year, $85 million contract.

Shams Charania of The Athletic notes that Chicago is sending guards Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple as well as a second-round pick to the Pelicans for Lonzo Ball.

To say that this is a huge move for Chicago general manager Marc Eversley doesn’t come close to telling the story.

The No. 2 pick of the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2017, Ball broke out big time a season ago for the Pelicans. He averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists on a stellar 38% shooting from distance.

Ball will team up with All-Stars Nikola Vučević and Zach LaVine to form an elite trio for a Bulls team that’s attempting to regain relevance on the broader NBA stage.

By virtue of pulling off the blockbuster sign-and-trade for Lonzo Ball, Chicago also creates more flexibility to add another core player as NBA free agency continues.

