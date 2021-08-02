Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lonzo Ball headed to Chicago Bulls in sign-and-trade deal

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XdxLp_0bFexSJs00

As rumors suggested , star point guard Lonzo Ball is headed to the Chicago Bulls during NBA free agency. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported at the start of free agency that Chicago has landed the 23-year-old Ball in a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. Ball receives a whopping four-year, $85 million contract.

Shams Charania of The Athletic notes that Chicago is sending guards Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple as well as a second-round pick to the Pelicans for Lonzo Ball.

To say that this is a huge move for Chicago general manager Marc Eversley doesn’t come close to telling the story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11CYaC_0bFexSJs00 Also Read:
Top NBA free agents of 2021: Kawhi, Chris Paul top list

The No. 2 pick of the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2017, Ball broke out big time a season ago for the Pelicans. He averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists on a stellar 38% shooting from distance.

Ball will team up with All-Stars Nikola Vučević and Zach LaVine to form an elite trio for a Bulls team that’s attempting to regain relevance on the broader NBA stage.

By virtue of pulling off the blockbuster sign-and-trade for Lonzo Ball, Chicago also creates more flexibility to add another core player as NBA free agency continues.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Garrett Temple
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Trevor Ariza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Point#The Chicago Bulls#Espn#The New Orleans Pelicans#Wojespn#Kawhi#The Los Angeles Lakers#Indianapolis Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Related
NBACBS Sports

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, expected to sign with Hornets for Summer League, per report

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, is expected to sign with the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA's upcoming summer league in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Rod Boone. LiAngelo is the middle brother in the Ball family, and thus far, is the least accomplished on the basketball court. While Lonzo and LaMelo were top draft picks, LiAngelo has not yet played in an NBA game.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Chicago Bulls Reportedly Willing To Offer $150M To Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder struggled during his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. After a solid year with Oklahoma City, where Schroder was in the running for Sixth Man Of The Year, the Lakers traded for him during the offseason. Schroder was seen as a replacement for Rajon Rondo, someone who could come in when LeBron James and Anthony Davis rested and coordinate the offense. And while he had a modest start, he encountered struggles in the second half of the season.
NBAbleachernation.com

REPORT(S): Bulls Working on a Three-Team Trade Involving Lonzo Ball and Lauri Markkannen

Reports have suggested that Lonzo Ball is ready to commit to the Chicago Bulls, but the question has remained … how?. Will Ball look to sign an offer sheet that the Pelicans could end up matching, or will the Bulls and Pelicans be able to land on a sign-and-trade deal when free agency opens at 5:00 p.m.? Well, the latter has been the talk of the Twitterverse lately, with The Athletic’s John Hollinger first reporting of a potential three-team deal between the Hornets, Bulls, and Pelicans.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: How Kemba Walker signing impacts the Bulls

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bulls front office has made it their mission to revitalize the team going into this upcoming season. Offseason acquisitions like Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and DeMar DeRozan have not only energized the Bulls’ rabid fanbase but also sent a strong message to the rest of the Eastern Conference that Chicago is no longer interested in rebuilding.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Spurs sign-and-trade features Lauri Markkanen to San Antonio

Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic make up a strong Eastern Conference duo for the Chicago Bulls, but this team still seems to be missing some pieces to be a true playoff threat. Making the move to bring in Vucevic at the NBA trade deadline last season was surely a statement move by Chicago, but could also mean the end of Lauri Markkanen’s time with the team.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Timberwolves sign-and-trade involves Lauri Markkanen

The Chicago Bulls have been very busy during NBA free agency and they have made some monumental upgrades to their roster. Not only were they able to acquire Lonzo Ball via a sign-and-trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, but they were able to sign Alex Caruso to a four-year, $37M deal and bring in DeMar DeRozan as well!
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: LaMarcus Aldrige rumor forecasted aggressive offseason

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that LaMarcus Aldridge may be considering a return to the NBA following medical clearances despite retiring earlier this season due to health concerns. Prior to his retirement, the Chicago Bulls were rumored to be potential suitors for LaMarcus this offseason (per K.C. Johnson).
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls Rumors: A ridiculous 6-team trade being discussed

The Chicago Bulls have accomplished quite a bit over the first couple days of NBA free agency. Vice President Arturas Karnisovas has had his aggressiveness on full display, as has general manager Marc Eversley. There may have been no more aggressive move than the one Eversley pulled off to help...
NBARealGM

NBA Investigating Tampering With Bulls, Heat

The NBA is investigating potential tampering by the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat ahead of the opening of 2021 free agency. Both Chicago and Miami were reported to have reached agreement on sign-and-trade transactions just minutes after free agency opened. Chicago is reportedly adding Lonzo Ball via sign-and-trade from the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 teams that needed to sign Lonzo Ball and FAILED

On the first day of NBA free agency, point guard Lonzo Ball sent shockwaves across the league when he signed with the Chicago Bulls on a four-year, $85 million deal. The Bulls have youngster Coby White but clearly is not the true franchise point guard they need. White is more of a combo guard who is also a streaky scorer rather than a playmaker and facilitator like Lonzo.
NBAchicitysports.com

WOJNAROWSKI: In Perfect World, Chicago Bulls Acquire Lonzo Ball

If you’re looking for more fuel to the Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls hot stove fire, look no further than ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Appearing on ESPN’s NBA Draft Special on Sunday, Woj dropped the following quote surrounding the ever growing rumors about the Bulls being interested in the free agent to-be:
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 remaining free agents to replace Lauri Markkanen

Now that the Chicago Bulls look to have the starting five set heading into next season, two focuses look large for the front office for the remainder of the offseason. The Bulls are likely to still remain active in this cycle of free agency to continue to make progress in upgrading the bench. Head coach Billy Donovan clearly has a more formidable starting five heading into next season than he did last with the Bulls.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

New Orleans Pelicans: What will Tomas Satoransky bring to the Pels?

The New Orleans Pelicans made one of the biggest moves of the offseason so far, orchestrating a sign and trade that sent Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls for a couple of pieces including Tomas Satoransky. If you polled most Pelicans’ fans, I don’t think Satoransky represents the type of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy