OPINION: Norfolk Registry of Deeds Chief Information Officer
Dear friend of the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds,. I am following up with you on the developing situation that relates to the failure to confirm an appointment of a permanent on-site Registry CIO position. Technology overseen by the Registry-CIO drives services to the users and stakeholders of the Norfolk Registry of Deeds. An on-site Registry CIO position reporting to and supervised by the Registry of Deeds is a funded permanent position that has been in existence at the Norfolk Registry of Deeds for over 20 years.www.wickedlocal.com
Comments / 0