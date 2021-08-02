OPINION: Norfolk Registry of Deeds Chief Information Officer

WELLESLEY (CBS) – The Wellesley fire chief was fined $10,000 for helping his son get hired as a firefighter in town. Fire Chief Richard DeLorie admitted to violating the Conflict of Interest Law by participating in the selection process in 2018, despite his promise to stay out of it. The State Ethics Commission said DeLorie interfered multiple times using his authority when he learned his son wasn’t going to be chosen. The commission found DeLorie instructed the assistant chief to stop the hiring process while he discussed the decision with the Board of Selectmen. In emails to the vice chair, DeLorie expressed concern...