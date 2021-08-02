Oregon reports 2,056 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, 5 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,056 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in its daily report Monday, a number that covers a three-day span. OHA recorded 1,055 new cases July 30, 549 cases July 31, and 452 cases August 1. There have been 221,799 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic.

OHA also reported five new deaths, bringing the state death toll to 2,863.

Cases and deaths

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (9), Benton (34), Clackamas (183), Clatsop (39), Columbia (21), Coos (23), Crook (11), Curry (33), Deschutes (105), Douglas (123), Harney (2), Hood River (13), Jackson (132), Jefferson (24), Josephine (116), Klamath (6), Lane (305), Lincoln (17), Linn (100), Malheur (8), Marion (85), Morrow (9), Multnomah (320), Polk (21), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (112), Union (41), Wallowa (1), Wasco (23), Washington (87), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (37).

Oregon’s 2,859th COVID-19 death was a 59-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 28 and died on July 29 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,860th COVID-19 death was an 81-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 21 and died on July 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,861st COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 30 at Mercy Medical. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,862nd COVID-19 death was a 53-year-old man from Clackamas County who became symptomatic on July 22 and died on July 29. The location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,863rd COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 29 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Hospitalizations

There are 340 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 15 more than Sunday. There are 102 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, an increase of two from Sunday.

Vaccinations

As of Monday, 2,495,082 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,314,786 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Oregon has administered 2,666,579 doses of Pfizer, 1,787,728 doses of Moderna and 182,009 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.