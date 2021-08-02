Maine Policy Institute adds Christopher A. Pierce to board of directors

PORTLAND — Maine Policy Institute has added Christopher A. Pierce to its board of directors. Pierce is chairman and owner of The Dingley Press in Lisbon. The company is one of the leading mail-order catalog printing companies in the United States and prints and mails more than 330 million catalogs annually for 150 nationwide customers. The Dingley Press has 350 full-time employees and performs all of its manufacturing and distribution from its Lisbon facility.