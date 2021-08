Sporting Kansas City announced that they acquired midfielder José Mauri on a free transfer. The 25-year-old has dual citizenship in Argentina and Italy. He was born in Realico, Argentina but is of Italian descent and has played for Italy’s youth teams. Mauri has played for AC Milan, Parma and Empoli in Italy before returning to Argentina with Club Atletico Talleres. Mauri is signed through the end of 2022 with an option for 2023 and will fill an International Slot on the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.