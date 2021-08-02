Cancel
Why Nuggets brought back Will Barton, JaMychal Green and Austin Rivers in free-agent frenzy

By Mike Singer
Denver Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the start of free agency, the Denver Nuggets executed their two-man game to perfection. The team agreed to deals with unrestricted free-agent veterans Will Barton and JaMychal Green, thereby checking off the two most pressing offseason priorities. Barton agreed to a 2-year, $32 million deal while Green agreed to a 2-year, $17 million deal, according to league sources. Green has a player option on the second year of his deal, a source said, and the deal is fully guaranteed.

