Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Why Ferrari's Profitability Surged in the Second Quarter

By John Rosevear
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Key Points

  • Ferrari's second-quarter EBIT margin was a lofty 26.5%, high even by its standards.
  • The automaker began shipping a new higher-priced model during the quarter; that helped profitability.
  • Margins may moderate as the year goes on, but it's all part of a longer-term growth plan.

Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) said on Monday that its second-quarter operating profit rose nearly 15% from its result in the second quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, as it began shipments of a higher-priced new super sports car to eager buyers.

On a per-share basis, Ferrari earned 1.11 euros ($1.32) in the second quarter, trouncing its 0.04 euro year-ago result and coming in ahead of the consensus Wall Street estimate of $1.20 as reported by Thomson Reuters. But revenue of 1.04 billion euros ($1.23 billion) fell a bit short of Wall Street's $1.25 billion expectation.

The automaker also raised its full-year cash flow guidance.

What drove Ferrari's increased profitability

You might have noted that Ferrari's operating profit beat estimates, but its revenue fell a bit short of analysts' expectations. That suggests that its profitability was greater than expected, and it was: EBIT margin (earnings before interest and tax, divided by revenue) was a stout 26.5% in the second quarter, up from just 4% a year ago and 24.3% in the second quarter of 2019.

That's a very impressive result even by Ferrari's lofty profitability standards. But as acting CEO John Elkann said during the company's earnings call, it's likely to be somewhat temporary.

What happened is that the company began deliveries of a new model, the SF90 Stradale sports car, during the quarter. The SF90 Stradale, a gasoline-electric hybrid, is one of the fastest Ferraris ever built and has a starting price to match: $625,000 before options. (Note that the company's options list is lavish, and it has been making it even more lavish in recent quarters in a bid to improve its margins. It's now common for buyers to add more than $100,000 worth of options.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYum6_0bFetYTO00
The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a hybrid sports car with about 1,000 horsepower. Early demand has been strong despite the stiff $625,000 starting price. Image source: Ferrari.

Analysts tend to watch the mix of V-8-powered and V-12 models in Ferrari's quarterly sales results. As a general rule, Ferrari's V-12 models have higher prices and are more profitable than its (still very expensive and very profitable) V-8 powered models -- though the SF90, which incorporates a V-8 engine in its hybrid drivetrain but is priced and positioned like a V-12 model, breaks that rule somewhat.

The burst of SF90 deliveries, along with continued good demand for an open-top variant of the company's flagship V-12-powered 812 Superfast (called the 812 GTS), made Ferrari's mix somewhat richer than usual during the quarter, Elkann said. He expects the company's product mix to "normalize" during the second half of 2021, as it will include a greater percentage of the V-8 Roma and Portofino M models.

Highlights of Ferrari's second-quarter report

  • 83% of Ferraris delivered in the second quarter (including the SF90s) had V-8 engines, and 17% had V-12 engines. A year ago, 76% of deliveries were V-8 models, 24% V-12s.
  • Ferrari is seeing strong demand for two recently introduced V-8 models, the F8 Tributo sports car and Roma gran turismo. (A gran turismo, or GT, is best thought of as a cross between a sports car and a luxury car. Compared to Ferrari's sports cars, the Roma is a bit less hard-edged, more elegant -- but still a Ferrari.)
  • The automaker also began deliveries of a revised version of its Portofino during the quarter. The Portofino M, as it's called, is a V-8 powered GT convertible.
  • Ferrari took a record number of new orders in June. Its order book now extends "well into 2022," Elkann said.
  • Elkann noted that the new GT models, the Roma and Portofino M, are drawing new and younger buyers to the brand. About 60% of buyers placing orders in the first half of 2021 were new customers, the average age of new Ferrari customers has been falling, and more of them than ever are women, Elkann said -- all strong points for future growth.
  • To that last point, the number of female Ferrari owners has nearly doubled over the last four years. The trend is led by China, where about 1 in 5 of its buyers are women, Elkann said.

Last but not least, Elkann will soon relinquish the acting CEO title he has held since December, when former CEO Louis Camilleri, who was reportedly ill with COVID, retired on short notice. New CEO Benedetto Vigna will take over as of Sept. 1. Elkann will continue as chairman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SnvVh_0bFetYTO00
Ferrari hoped that the elegant V-8-powered Roma would draw new, younger buyers to the brand, particularly in China. So far, it seems to be working. Image source: Ferrari.

Cash, debt, and one-time items

As of June 30, Ferrari had 2.36 billion euros in long-term debt, including debt attributable to its financial-services unit, down from 2.73 billion euros in debt as of the end of 2020. Against that, it had 922 million euros in cash, down from 1.36 billion euros as of the end of 2020.

Its "net industrial debt," or debt attributable to its automotive business net of cash, was 552 million euros on June 30, versus 543 million euros as of Dec. 31, 2020.

Ferrari had no one-time items in the second quarter of 2021.

Looking ahead: Ferrari boosted its cash-flow guidance

Ferrari raised its full-year expectation for free cash flow attributable to its automaking business to about 450 million euros from the roughly 350 million euros it expected earlier in the year. For the full year, auto investors should now expect:

  • Revenue of about 4.3 billion euros (2020: 3.5 billion euros. 2019: 3.8 billion euros.)
  • Adjusted EBIT between 970 million euros and 1.02 billion euros. (2020: 705 million euros. 2019: 917 million.)
  • Adjusted EBIT margin between 22.6% and 23.7%. (2020: 20.7%. 2019: 24.4%.)
  • Adjusted earnings per share between 4 euros and 4.20 euros. (2020: 2.88 euros. 2019: 3.71 euros.)
  • Industrial free cash flow of about 450 million euros. (2020: 172 million euros. 2019: 675 million euros.)

CFO Antonio Picca Piccon noted that Ferrari currently expects its full-year results to be at or near the high end of those ranges, assuming that the pandemic doesn't materially interfere with its business between now and the end of 2021.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Camilleri
Person
John Elkann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Cars#Ferraris#Race#Thomson Reuters#Sf90 Stradale#Roma Gran Turismo#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Country
China
Related
Public HealthCNBC

Credit Agricole's second-quarter profit doubles as state cushions Covid-19 pains

Credit Agricole, France's second-largest listed bank, said its net income rose to 1.97 billion euros ($2.33 billion) in the quarter from 954 million euros a year ago. Like rivals, including Spain's BBVA and BNP Paribas which slashed provisions, the lender said its cost of risk — that reflects provisions against loan loss — was down 66.8%, while revenue rose by 18.8%.
Financial ReportsWinston-Salem Journal

Caterpillar's sharp second-quarter profit hike overlooked by investors

Investors’ focus on future performance, rather than a solid second-quarter profit hike, contributed to a share-price tumble for Caterpillar Inc. on Friday. The manufacturer reported a nearly threefold increase in net income to $1.41 billion. Diluted earnings were $2.56 a share, up from 84 cents a year ago during the...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

ADM quarterly profit surges amid strong U.S. corn exports to China

(Reuters) -U.S. grain merchant Archer-Daniels-Midland Co on Tuesday reported quarterly profit leapt 52% due to strong exports and oilseed crushing margins. The bigger-than-expected earnings sent shares to a two-week high and extended a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year hurt demand for the company’s ethanol and food products. Shares were up 1% at $59 at midday.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Scanfil plc's half year financial report January"“June 2021: In the second quarter demand continued to improve and operating profit increased

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Scanfil plc Half Year Report 6 August 2021 8.00 am. Scanfil plc's half year financial report January"“June 2021: In the second quarter demand continued to improve and operating profit increased. April"“June. Turnover totalled EUR 172.9 million (Q2...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My 2 Favorite Stocks Right Now

Pent-up demand for travel will likely work in these companies' favor. Each has a defendable moat around its business. Investors have a host of options of what type of assets they want to buy. There are stocks, bonds, real estate, collectibles, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more. That being said, my favorite is stocks. It gives an investor the right to a recurring piece of a company's profits, which you don't get with bonds.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

A regularly watched measure of inflation hit a nearly 13-year high in June. The profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them ideal to combat inflation. In case you haven't noticed, most of the things we buy are getting pricier. While it's perfectly normal for prices to rise over time in an expanding economy, the pace at which prices have risen over the past year is raising some eyebrows -- and not in a good way.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $1,500? 3 Hot Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Whether you're new to investing or a seasoned pro, the stock market can seem daunting sometimes. The good news is that quality companies tend to deliver big wins over the long term, and even relatively small investments can add up to impressive sums if given the time to grow and flourish.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Reopening Stocks to Buy Right Now

One company is seeing blistering sales growth for outdoorsy gear, like coolers and mugs. A top entertainment stock is positioned to experience growing demand from tourism. Finally, a leading travel company is already seeing higher sales than pre-pandemic levels. While COVID-19 cases have seen a resurgence in recent weeks, social...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

There's something comforting about receiving a steady influx of cash from your investments. That's one of the reasons why dividend stocks tend to hold up well during stock market downturns. Investors appreciate the income they provide. And as their yields rise, dividend stocks become more attractive to value-focused investors. This...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in August

Traditionally, investing in large-cap stocks has meant sacrificing growth. A few large-cap tech stocks have debunked this myth. Recent big-tech sell-offs provide reasonable entry points. Investors need large-cap stocks in their portfolios. These proven companies provide the bulk of index returns, as both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Skyworks Solutions Is a Terrific Buy

Skyworks Solutions' rapid growth makes it an enticing stock to buy, especially given its cheap valuation. Skyworks' long-term catalysts suggest that it can sustain its high levels of growth. The company also offers a decent dividend that has been growing at a nice pace. If you have been waiting to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Monster Trend Pot Stock Investors Need to Follow

Like many sectors throughout the stock market, marijuana is subject to trends and fashion. Remember, for example, when Canada's Legalization 2.0 was supposed to juice the results of domestic pot companies through edibles, cannabis beer, and chocolates?. In this Motley Fool Live segment recorded on July 16, in conversation with...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Pay You Each Month

Dividends are an important part of long-term returns. Many companies pay quarterly, but your bills are due every month. These two companies understand your struggle. Growth stocks might dominate the financial headlines, but savvy investors understand the importance of dividends for long-term returns. In fact, from 1930 to 2020, 41% of the S&P 500's total returns were due to dividends. Increasingly, investors of all ages are using dividend income to fund their lifestyle -- partially or even fully -- as more join the FIRE movement.
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Costly Social Security Mistakes You Can Fix If You Hurry

There's a lot you can do over the course of your life to influence how much money you'll get from Social Security. That's empowering, but it also means you can cost yourself benefits if you're not careful. Fortunately, the Social Security Administration wants to help you undo these mistakes when it can. Not all such errors are reversible, but here are three you can definitely fix -- as long as you don't wait too long.

Comments / 0

Community Policy