The Cavs have agreed on a new deal with Jarrett Allen. Jarrett Allen got paid on Monday. The 23-year-old defensive specialist signed a five-year, $100 million dollar deal with the Cavs, with him starting at $17 million in his first year of the deal and his last year ending at $22 million. It’s a big nut for a guy like Allen, who has yet to prove he can be a difference-maker on a winning team.