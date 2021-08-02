Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 16:12:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 414 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of North Central Grant County