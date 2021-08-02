Flood Advisory issued for Grand by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 15:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows in steep terrain. Target Area: Grand The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Grand County in north central Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fraser, Winter Park and Tabernash. This includes the following streams and drainages Buchanan Creek, Mill Creek, North Fork Ranch Creek, Elk Creek, Vasquez Creek, Little Cabin Creek, Meadow Creek, Trail Creek, Arapaho Creek, South Saint Vrain Creek, Fraser River, Middle Boulder Creek, Jasper Creek, West Elk Creek, Saint Louis Creek and Strawberry Creek.