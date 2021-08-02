Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for Grand by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 15:49:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows in steep terrain. Target Area: Grand The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Grand County in north central Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fraser, Winter Park and Tabernash. This includes the following streams and drainages Buchanan Creek, Mill Creek, North Fork Ranch Creek, Elk Creek, Vasquez Creek, Little Cabin Creek, Meadow Creek, Trail Creek, Arapaho Creek, South Saint Vrain Creek, Fraser River, Middle Boulder Creek, Jasper Creek, West Elk Creek, Saint Louis Creek and Strawberry Creek.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Park, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Grand County, CO
City
Tabernash, CO
City
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Elk Creek#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy