The largest U.S. mall owner has a message for naysayers of brick-and-mortar retail: The mall, as we know it, is here to stay. Speaking with analysts in a first-quarter conference call on Monday, chairman, president and CEO of Simon Property Group David Simon said that critics are too quick to write off physical retail as a dead. “When I listen to the pundits, they’re throwing the baby out with the bathwater,” Simon said. “Read my lips, physical retail is here to stay and people really like to shop in the physical world. So don’t believe everything you hear on TV. We’ve got...