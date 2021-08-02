Cancel
Atkinson County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Atkinson, Clinch, Northern Ware, Southern Ware by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Atkinson; Clinch; Northern Ware; Southern Ware; Western Charlton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ATKINSON...CENTRAL WARE...NORTHERN CLINCH AND NORTHWESTERN CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM EDT * At 615 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sparks to 6 miles south of Homerville. Movement was east at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Homerville, Argyle, Du Pont, Cogdell and Manor.

alerts.weather.gov

