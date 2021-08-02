Black Hat USA 2021 and DEF CON 29: What to expect from the security events
Key topics analysts anticipate for these security conferences include supply chain attacks, Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities and the iPhone/Pegasus spyware incident. Following a string of major cyberattacks and proposed initiatives by the U.S. government to better thwart them, cybersecurity has never been so uppermost on the minds of organizations and individuals around the world. That's why this week's Black Hat and DEF CON conferences promise to run hot and heavy with a host of topics in the world of security. But what discussions should we expect at this year's events? Here are some thoughts from a variety of analysts.www.techrepublic.com
